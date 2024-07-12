Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Breaking
26-year-old Indian national drowns in Glacier National Park in US Hyderabad police fire shots at robber gang in self-defense, one injured Financial fraud: Mumbai cybercrime police arrest one person from Karimnagar Telangana: One killed, another injured in road accident in Karimnagar Hyderabad: When will Gopanpally flyover be open to public? Hyderabad turning into auto-centric city
x
Home | Bhadradri Kothagudem | Telangana Class V Student Ends Life In Kothagudem

Telangana: Class V student ends life in Kothagudem

Girl, who did not want to study at Gurukul, was upset at her parents' insistence and hanged herself

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12 July 2024, 11:48 AM
Telangana: Class V student ends life in Kothagudem
Representational Photo

Kothagudem: A Class V student reportedly died by suicide died at Garibpet village of Sujatha Nagar mandal in the district.

It is said that Burra Lydia (12) got admission in a SC Gurukul School in the district. Ten days ago, she returned home from school as she was suffering from fever. Her mother told her to go back to school after she got well.

Also Read

But the girl, who did not want to study at the Gurukul, was upset at her parents’ insistence and hanged herself late on Thursday.

On receiving the information from the villagers, police reached the spot and shifted the girl’s body to the District General Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which was conducted on Friday. With the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the village.

Related News

Latest News