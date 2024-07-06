Telugu film executive producer dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Police suspect she was upset over not getting work and ended her life.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 08:01 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An executive producer working in the Telugu film industry died by suicide in her flat at Kavuri Hills in Madhapur.

Police suspect she was upset over not getting work and ended her life. She is suspected to have died on Thursday, but the incident came light on Saturday, after the neighbours sensed foul smell emanating from her house.

Police said Swapna Varma (33), a native of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, was working in the film industry for the past three years. She moved into the present flat about a year ago, where she stayed alone.

Though, in the beginning of her career, Swapna Varma got to work in some projects, subsequently her opportunities started diminishing, pushing her into depression.

Police sources said since past six months, Swapna had no work and was upset over the same.

She is suspected to have hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. On Saturday, her neighbours sensed stench from her flat and immediately alerted the police. The door was forcibly opened and her decomposed body was found in the house.

The Madhapur police are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.