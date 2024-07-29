Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets outgoing Governor CP Radhakrishnan

By IANS Published Date - 29 July 2024, 12:20 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on outgoing Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan on Monday.

The Chief Minister drove to Raj Bhavan and made a courtesy call to the Governor.

Revanth Reddy presented him with a shawl and a memento and congratulated him on his appointment as the Governor of Maharashtra.

C.P. Radhakrishnan, who had been holding additional charge of Telangana along with Jharkhand, was appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister, Jishnu Dev Varma, has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana. He is likely to take the oath in a few days

C.P. Radhakrishnan took oath as the Governor of Telangana on March 20. He was also discharging duties as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

C. P. Radhakrishnan was given additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry after the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan contesting the recent Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

Jishnu Dev Varma will be the fourth Governor of Telangana.

Interestingly, all three Governors of Telangana since the state’s formation in 2014 are from Tamil Nadu.

E. S. L Narasimhan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and C.P. Radhakrishnan were all from Tamil Nadu.