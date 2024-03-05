Telangana colleges association urges swift release of fee reimbursement arrears

The association asked for a quick review of degree program fees and DOST admissions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 March 2024, 05:37 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association demanded the State government to immediately release fee reimbursement arrears for the academic years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23.

Apart from reviewing the existing Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) for admissions into degree courses, the newly formed association wanted the government to revise the fee for degree programmes taking into account the standards, salaries and maintenance expenses incurred by the colleges.

Also Read Telangana: More women than men join undergraduate courses

Staunchly opposing the AICTE decision of taking BBA and BCA programmes under its ambit, association president and general secretary Dr. B Suryanarayana Reddy and Y Ramakrishna demanded the government to immediately initiate measures to retain approval process and management of the BBA and BCA programmes with the respective State universities.

Association working president A Parameshwar demanded the government to direct universities to grant permanent affiliation for the colleges that have permanent buildings and a five-year affiliation for colleges that completed 10 years.

The degree colleges wanted the government to create a separate slab for educational institutions for collecting property tax and electricity charges besides extending concessions.