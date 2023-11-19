Telangana: More women than men join undergraduate courses

A scan of the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2023 admissions data show that 1,08,150 women got admissions i.e., 52.84 per cent of the total admissions, while men enrollment stood at 96,524

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 19 November 23

In the present academic year, a total of 2,04,674 students were admitted to various conventional undergraduate courses, while there were 3,89,049 seats in 1,064 degree colleges.

Hyderabad: Not just postgraduate courses, more women than men are now enrolling for the undergraduate programmes too.

A scan of the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2023 admissions data show that 1,08,150 women got admissions i.e., 52.84 per cent of the total admissions, while men enrollment stood at 96,524.

Also Read Providing quality higher education in Telangana

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri attributed the large number of women enrolling for the undergraduate programmes to establishment of welfare residential degree colleges for women.

Prof. Limbadri pointed out at the trend of women outnumbering men in degree admissions. “This is due to a large number of residential degree colleges that have come up in the State. Out of 85 welfare residential degree colleges, nearly 50 are for women. Moreover, a lot of awareness has come in the families to send girls for higher education,” he said.

In the present academic year, a total of 2,04,674 students were admitted to various conventional undergraduate courses, while there were 3,89,049 seats in 1,064 degree colleges. Out of 87,112 seats in 155 government colleges, 53,886 seats have been filled.

“In terms of demographics we have diverse students from all over the State and neighbouring one like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka etc.,” TSCHE Secretary Dr. N Srinivasa Rao said.

Commerce stream is a top pick for students with a staggering 85,153 enrollments for BCom. It is followed by BSc with 69,117 students including 43,180 for BSc Life Science and 25,937 BSc Physical Sciences enrolling this year. The BA and BBA programmes have a total of 29,752 and 15,160 enrollments.

The newly introduced skill sector courses including retailing, e-commerce, operations and logistics, content and creative writing, media and entertainment, animation, and entertainment evoked good response with 1,398 students taking admissions in them. The course work involves students undergoing classroom training three days a week and the remaining three days in the industry for the internship.