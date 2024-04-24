Education department plans online admissions for junior colleges

24 April 2024

Hyderabad: To curb exorbitant fees by corporate and private junior colleges besides streamlining intermediate admissions, the Education department is planning to take the admission process online from next year. Online admissions had to commence this year.

However, it was held back due to technical issues. Responding to a query, Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham here on Wednesday said intermediate admissions in the junior colleges are expected to go online from next year and process for the same would commence after the election code is withdrawn in the State.

The department is also focusing on formulating a new law to regulate fees and planning to come up with a new fee structure for the junior college before going in for admissions online.

Presently, undergraduate admissions in the government, aided and private degree colleges are being done via the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST).

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is expected to take a similar approach for intermediate admissions. Meanwhile, the TS BIE served notices on several corporate and private junior colleges for running classes during the summer vacation.

Stringent action including disaffiliation and penalty would be imposed on errant junior colleges, Venkatesham said, adding that affiliation to private junior colleges for the academic year 2024-25 would be issued in the month of May.

However, a decision regarding grant of affiliation to mixed occupancy (Commercial shops and junior colleges in the same building) would be taken after discussing with the Fire department, he added. EOM