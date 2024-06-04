Telangana: Congress accepts people’s verdict

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 June 2024, 06:23 PM

Hyderabad: Accepting the people’s verdict, the Congress in Telangana said it was a moral victory for the party as its tally increased from three seats to eight seats in the State in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress candidate Sri Ganesh’s victory in the Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll was an indication that the people were supporting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s governance, TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The Congress government’s six month rule in the State was a referendum for the elections. The Congress party’s tally could have improved further but for the secret alliance of the BRS with the BJP, he alleged, accusing the BRS of fielding weak candidates against BJP candidates in a few constituencies. Assuring that the Congress government would fulfill the people’s aspirations, Goud said the party would definitely scrutinize the Lok Sabha elections results and fix the issues if any.

Former MP V Hanumanth Rao said it was the failure of the BRS that facilitated BJP to increase its tally in the State. People did not believe in the BJP’s “Ab ki baar 400 paar” campaign and the results in Uttar Pradesh reflect the people’s mood, he said, adding that the results had once again proved that exit polls were false and the I.N.D.I.A bloc garnered a lot of support from the people.

MP Anil Kumar Yadav said people across the country were fed up with the BJP government and desired a change at the Centre. Considering the people’s verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tender his resignation, the former MP demanded.

A few party leaders along with party workers burst fire crackers and danced to drum beats at Gandhi Bhavan claiming that Congress was successful in ensuring that BRS did not win in the Lok Sabha elections.