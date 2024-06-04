Bypoll: Congress wrests Secunderabad Cantonment from BRS

Congress candidate Sri Ganesh won the seat with a majority of 13,206 votes against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Dr TN Vamsha Tilak.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 05:53 PM

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress wrested the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency from the BRS in the bypoll results announced on Tuesday. Congress candidate Sri Ganesh won the seat with a majority of 13,206 votes against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Dr TN Vamsha Tilak.

The BRS had won the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, an SC reserved constituency in the Assembly elections held in December last year. The party candidate G Lasya Nanditha, daughter of former MLA G Sayanna won the seat comfortably, with a majority of 17,169 votes against Sri Ganesh, who was then the BJP candidate. However, following Lasya Nanditha’s untimely demise in a road mishap in February, the bypolls were held to the Assembly segment. Sri Ganesh in between shifted from the BJP to the Congress and contested again.

As per the results declared by the Election Commission of India, Sri Ganesh secured 53,651 votes and gained majority over BJP candidate Vamsha Tilak who received 40,445 votes. BRS candidate G Niveditha, who was nominated to replace her sister Lasya Nanditha was confined to the third position with 34,462 votes.