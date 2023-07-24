Telangana: Congress BC leaders demand recognition and tickets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Realising that the State Congress leadership was sidelining the BC community, leaders from the community are demanding that tickets be allocated to BC members for any two Assembly constituencies from each Parliamentary constituency.

TPCC Vice president Cheruku Sudhakar wanted the party leadership to recognize the sacrifices of leaders, who had fought for separate Statehood. As proposed by the party leadership, tickets should be allocated to BC leaders for any two assembly constituencies in each parliamentary constituency, he said at a press conference here on Monday.

“The State leadership should identify the names of BC candidates for the 40 constituencies immediately. If the candidates are declared early, it will help in early campaigning,” Sudhakar said, adding that if the names were declared early, all the differences would be set aside and leaders would strive for the party’s victory.

Meanwhile, TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi said AICC general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi would be participating in a public meeting at Kollapur, Mahabubnagar on July 30. During the meeting, she would also announce the Mahila Declaration and welfare plans proposed for women by the Congress. To ensure grand success of the meeting, a preparatory meeting would be conducted in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, he said.