Telangana: Congress factions come to blows in Kamareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Kamareddy: Infighting in the Congress on Sunday turned violent with two groups coming to blows in the presence of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy during a protest against the TSPSC paper leak issue in the Yellareddy Constituency of the district.

As soon as Revanth Reddy arrived to take part in the protest, local Congress leaders Subhash Reddy and Madanmohan Rao factions started abusing each other and tried to take control of the stage.

At one stage both the groups became physical and tried to hit each other. Revanth tried to calm down the two factions but there was no effect on them and they continued to push each other.

The situation became worse after Madanmohan Rao’s supporters started abusing Revanth Reddy for supporting Subhash Reddy. Enraged Subhash Reddy’s supporters attacked the rival group and the situation became out of control. The situation was controlled after Revanth Reddy allowed Madanmohan Rao to share the stage with him.