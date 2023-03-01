Nalgonda: Congress factionalism spills out at Kodad meeting

Noisy scenes were witnessed at the meeting of Congress leaders of Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency at Kodad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Suryapet: Noisy scenes were witnessed at the meeting of Congress leaders of Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, attended by AICC in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre, at Kodad when followers of Ramreddy Damodar Reddy and Patel Ramesh Reddy indulged in a heated argument.

Party leaders from eight Assembly constituencies in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency attended the meeting organized by Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy at Kodad as a part of the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra. TPCC secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy was not invited onto the dais after which his followers created a ruckus. They picked up an argument with Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC secretary Parakala Venu.

When Damodar Reddy said the Congress party was suffering in the district due to the attitude of a leader who joined the party in 2017, Ramesh Reddy’s supporters tried to rush onto the dais. A mild scuffle took place between followers of Damodar Reddy and Ramesh Reddy, following which Thakre intervened and warned the party members to maintain discipline.

The meeting continued after followers of Ramesh Reddy, known as a follower of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, left the venue.