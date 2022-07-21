Telangana: Congress leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy likely to join BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is sparing no efforts to strengthen its position in Telangana, is now unveiling a new strategy of forcing a bypoll in Telangana, ostensibly to deflect the attention of the TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from national politics.

As per the new strategy, sources in the BJP say, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, the Congress legislator from Munugode constituency, would quit the Congress and resign to the Telangana Legislative Assembly before August 30 to join the BJP. The resignation to the Assembly would force a bypoll in the State.

It is an open secret that Raj Gopal Reddy does not see eye to eye with the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and had expressed his displeasure against the AICC leadership over choosing Revanth Reddy to lead the party in Telangana.

Accordingly, the BJP has now found an ally in the disgruntled Raj Gopal Reddy, who is stated to have met union Home Minister Amit Shah two days ago for over 45 minutes. The secret parley between Amit Shah and Raj Gopal Reddy was believed to have been facilitated by an MP from Jharkhand. During the closed door meeting, Amit Shah is stated to have assured Raj Gopal Reddy that the BJP would certainly ensure his victory in the bypoll.

The BJP’s strategy, it was said, was to make some deft moves in Telangana to force the TRS president Chandrashekhar Rao to confine himself to Telangana politics, especially after his unrelenting tirade against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by shooting several questions just before the recent BJP national executive meeting held in Hyderabad. These questions posed by KCR have gone viral on social media platforms and this was unpalatable for the BJP leadership, who seemed to have unveiled the new strategy of forcing a bypoll in the State.