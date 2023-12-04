CLP meeting to decide on new CM begins in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:14 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting to elect the new CLP leader and the Chief Minister began at a private hotel in Gachibowli here on Monday.

Most of the Congress MLA-elects reached the city last night with the rest too arriving this morning. AICC Telangana in-charge Manickrao Thakare, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar, AICC observers and other senior leaders are participating in the meeting.

During the meeting, all the MLA-elects will share their opinions and select the CLP leader and the Chief Minister. Based on their opinion, a formal report will be submitted to the party high command in New Delhi for final approval, said a senior leader from Telangana Congress.

Though the meeting was scheduled to commence at 9.30 a.m., it got delayed. After the meeting, the Telangana Congress delegation may visit Raj Bhavan and seek an appointment with Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan to form the new government.

Prior to this, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj will compile a report and share the details of all the newly elected 119 MLAs with the Governor. He is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan post lunch.

Speculation is rife that a formal swearing in ceremony would be conducted this evening with a couple of members.

If things go as planned, a public meeting will be conducted either at Parade Grounds or LB Stadium on December 9, coinciding with Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, for the swearing in ceremony.