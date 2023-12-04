Telangana: CLP authorises AICC to select the new CLP leader

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which met here on Monday, has authorised AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the new CLP leader.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar said all the newly elected MLAs had decided that whatever the high command decides would be followed.

All the leaders, including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat reddy and others unanimously authorised the AICC chief to appoint the CLP leader, he said.

The CLP meeting was held at a hotel in Gachibowli to select the new CLP leader and the Chief Minister candidate. Already, many Congress MLAs have reached the city last night and others arrived today.

AICC Telangana incharge Manickrao Thakare, DK Shiva Kumar, AICC observers and other senior leaders participated in the meeting.

All the MLAs shared their opinion and selected the CLP leader and new Chief Minister candidate. Based on their opinion, a formal report would be submitted to the party high command in New Delhi for final approval, said a senior leader from Telangana Congress.

Though the meeting was scheduled to commence at 9.30 a.m., it got delayed. After the meeting, the Telangana Congress delegation may visit Raj Bhavan and seek an appointment with Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan to form the new government.

Prior to this, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj would compile a report and share the details of all the newly elected 119 MLAs with the Governor. He is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan post lunch.

Speculation is rife that a formal swearing in ceremony would be conducted today evening with a couple of members. However, it is not confirmed yet.

If things go as planned, a public meeting would be conducted either at Parade Grounds or LB Stadium on December 9 – commemorating Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, for the swearing in ceremony.