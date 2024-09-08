Telangana Congress MLAs, MPs to donate two months salary to flood relief

Hyderabad: After Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, MLCs and MPs announced donation of their one month’s salary to assist flood victims, the Congress MLAs, MPs, MLCs and others have decided to donate two months’ salary to support flood relief efforts.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said as per Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s instructions all the elected public representatives, corporation vice cherpersons and advisors would be donating their two months salary.

The Chief Minister took this decision after discussing the matter with TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, he said.