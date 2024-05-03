Telangana Congress releases special manifesto

Hyderabad: After assuring six guarantees during the Assembly elections, the Telangana Congress unit on Friday released a special manifesto under “Panch Nyay – Special Promises to Telangana People”.

AICC Telangana Incharge Deepadas Munshi, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and others released the manifesto at Gandhi Bhavan here.

Under the Special Promises to Telangana People, the State Congress had assured fulfilling 23 promises, excluding a few sub promises in different categories.

To begin with, the Congress assured national status for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme, establishing NITI Aayog’s regional centre in Hyderabad and Supreme Court’s Bench in the city.

Re-launch the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) for Hyderabad that was scrapped by the BJP government. As assured under AP Reorganisation Act, the State Congress has promised railway coach factory, Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram, IIM in Hyderabad, rapid railway line on Hyderabad- Vijayawada route along the highway and mining university.

The Congress has also assured development of Bhadrachalam temple and merger of Etapaka, Gundala, Purushotham Patnam, Kannegudem and Pichukulapadu into Telangana. This apart, the party has also assured to establish new airports, dry port, four new Sainik schools, National Sports University, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Indian Agriculture Research Institute campus and National Aviation University.

In addition to these, the Congress assured establishing industrial corridors on the Hyderabad- Bengaluru, Hyderabad – Nagpur, Hyderabad- Warangal, Hyderabad – Miryalguda corridor via Nalgonda and Singareni Industrial corridor.

Addressing the occasion, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu charged that under BRS government’s 10 years rule, the financial condition of the State got ruined. In the 100 days of Congress rule, things got streamlined, he said.

“National Festival status will be achieved for Medaram Jathara,” the Minister said.

AICC incharge Deepadas Munshi said the BJP government was planning to scrap reservations after winning 400 seats. After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s successful Bharat Jodo Yatras, fear of losing the elections had gripped Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said.

Stating that the Congress government was committed for the welfare and development of Telangana, she said already five of the six guarantees were being implemented. “Congress will win 14 seats in Telangana,” Deepadas Munshi said. EOM