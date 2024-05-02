Hyderabad Cyber crime police book case on Telangana Congress X admins

In a complaint made to the police, G Premender Reddy, BJP State General Secretary alleged that the Cong party leaders had morphed a video of Union HM, Amit Shah in regard to his statements on Muslim and SC/ST reservations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 02:56 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber crime police registered a case against the administrators of Telangana Congress party ‘X’ (formerly twitter) account for allegedly spreading misinformation.

Based on complaint the police registered a case under Section 469, 505 (1)(c) of IPC and investigating.