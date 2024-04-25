Telangana Congress to welcome back those who left party

TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy said the AICC had issued cleared instructions over welcoming leaders into the party. Irrespective of their party affiliations, leaders from any party would be extended a warm welcome, he said here on Thursday.

Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani joined the Congress on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Unmoved by differences among leaders at the field level, the Telangana Congress is extending a grand welcome to leaders who quit the party during the Assembly elections, besides those from other parties.

The TPCC working president also said no conditions would be imposed on the leaders. There have been a few cases wherein, leaders, who had quit the Congress, worked against the party’s interests. However, the AICC has instructed that all the leaders should be welcomed into the party without creating any hurdles or imposing any conditions. They should work in coordination with the local MLA or party incharge leaders, he said.

“Party members could have objections over the entry of a few leaders but in the interest of party, all the differences should be set aside. Leaders have been directed not to air their differences before the media,” Jagga Reddy said.

BRS leaders, including Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Osmania University leader Manavatha Rai joined the Congress on Thursday.

In sharp contrast to the party leadership plans, group politics are surfacing in different segments in the party, especially over the entry of leaders from other parties.

Opposing the entry of other party leaders into the party, Gopalpet mandal Congress leader Ganesh Goud had tried to immolate himself in front of Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy last Thursday. Tempers ran high at the MLA’s residence when he was gearing up to welcome the entry of a few BRS leaders into the Congress party. Followers of Congress leader and Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice chairman G Chinna Reddy opposed this and entered into an argument with Megha Reddy, according to reports.

Amidst arguments and protesting the entry of BRS leaders into the party, Gopalpet mandal leader Ganesh Goud tried to immolate himself before the MLA. Videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Similarly, corporator Vijaya Reddy’s supporters expressed unhappiness over being sidelined and not invited for the Khairatabad constituency meeting last week. Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender had joined the Congress from BRS.