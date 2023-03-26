Telangana: Congress stages protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

K Surekha along with former MLC K Premsagar staged a-day long Sathyagraha Deeksha in protest agains the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

DCC president K Surekha and former MLC K Premsagar Rao takes part in a Sathyagraha Deeksha staged in Mancherial on Sunday

Mancherial/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: District Congress Committee president K Surekha said the country’s democracy was in doldrums. She along with former MLC K Premsagar staged a-day long Sathyagraha Deeksha in protest agains the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha here on Sunday.

Surekha said Gandhi was disqualified as part of a conspiracy hatched against him for questioning Prime Narendra Modi who was handing over the nation’s wealth to certain industrialists.

Disqualifying Gandhi was a threat to democracy. He was implicated in a false case registered in a BJP-ruled State, she said.

The DCC chief wondered whether questioning Narendra Modi was a crime. She stated that both Modi and union minister Amith Shah were feeling insecure with Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra evoking huge response from the public. She wanted everyone to condemn the union government’s move and extend their solidarity to Gandhi.

Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka also staged a dharna on the issue at Buruguguda village in Asifabad mandal. He criticized the Centre for hastily disqualifying the Congress leader.