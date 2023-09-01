Telangana: Contract ANMs in health department call off stir

The contract Auxiliary Nurse Midwives in the State health department have on Friday called-off their protests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

The contract Auxiliary Nurse Midwives in the State health department have on Friday called-off their protests

Hyderabad: The contract Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) in the State health department, who were on strike for the past fortnight over various issues, have on Friday called-off their protests following successful talks with Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

The State government has decided to set-up a committee comprising senior doctors and representatives of ANMs, which will conduct a detailed study on the demands made by contract ANMs and come-up with a report at the earliest.

Following the decision to establish a committee, the DPH along with other senior health officials convinced the protesting ANMs to call-off their stir and get back to their regular duties.

The contract ANMs were boycotting regular duties for the past few weeks, demanding that the State government regularize their employment and standardize remuneration.

“The contract ANMs will return back to their regular duties at the earliest. With the State government deciding to establish a committee, we are sure the report will recommend measures that can resolve outstanding issues,” Dr Srinivasa Rao said.