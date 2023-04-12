Telangana: Contract lecturers seeks retirement age at 61

Lecturers Association general secretary appealed to the Education Minister to revoke the decision of Commissionerate and enhance contract junior lecturers' superannuation age to 61 years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Government Colleges Contract Lecturers Association on Wednesday appealed to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to enhance the contract junior lecturers retirement age to 61 years, on par with regular junior lecturers working in the Government Junior Colleges.

After repeated representations, the State government had increased the superannuation age of contract junior lecturers to 61 years.

However, the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education had recently issued an order reducing it to 58 years, which has caused a lot of mental anguish among contract junior lecturers and would affect them hard, said Association general secretary Dr. K Suresh said.

He appealed to the Education Minister to revoke the decision of Commissionerate and enhance contract junior lecturers’ superannuation age to 61 years.