Telangana cops to receive police medals on Independence Day

SHE Teams in-charge, ADGP Swati Lakra and Jangaon DCP, Banda Sreenivasa Reddy bagged President’s Police Medals

Published: 6:04 pm

Hyderabad: Additional Director-General of Police (Women Safety Wing) and In-charge SHE Teams and Bharosa, Swati Lakra, and West Zone, Jangaon Deputy Commissioner of Police, Banda Sreenivasa Reddy bagged President’s Police Medals (PPM) for their distinguished service.

The Central government announced the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service and Police Medal (PM) for meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day 2021.

In Telangana, 14 officers got PMG while two bagged PPM and 11 of them including DIG Intelligence V Siva Kumar received Police Medal (PM) for their meritorious service.

The names of other officers who bagged PM medals are as follows: Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police M Venkateshwarlu, Additional Superintendent of Police, Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), Ramesh Dandugudu, Hanmakonda Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jithender Reddy, Madhapur Traffic Division ACP Chandrashekar Akula, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Training College in Amberpet, Pitchaiah Muvva, First battalion of Telangana State Special Police Assistant Commandant Sampath Kumar Reddy, SIB Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Anand Kumar, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy ASI (IT&C) Chandrashekhara Rao, Greyhounds operations senior commando Arif Ali Mohammed and Kachiguda traffic police station head constable Anil Goud.

Fourteen police personnel from Telangana who got PMG are as follows: PKS Ramesh, N Lalya, M Papa Rao, M Bhaskar Rao, G Prathap Singh, K Venkanna, Malotu Ramulu, B Mariya Das, K Parusuram Naik, Abdul Azeem, K Tirupathaiah, P Satyanarayana, V Ramesh and Gurram Krishnaprasad.

In Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services department, three officers – Deputy Superintendent Mahendra Krishna Murthy, Chief Head Warder B Narayana and Head Warder Vemula Jangaiah – bagged medals for meritorious service.

