| Ips Transfers 15 Officers Given New Postings In Hyderabad

IPS transfers: 15 officers given new postings in Hyderabad

The officers with their new postings are Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat – Additional DGP (L&O) Telangana, Swati Lakra – Additional DG Organizations and Home Guards, Vijay Kumar – Additional DG.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 07:53 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday transferred 15 IPS officers and gave them new postings.

The officers with their new postings are Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat – Additional DGP (L&O) Telangana, Swati Lakra – Additional DG Organizations and Home Guards, Vijay Kumar – Additional DG, Personnel and will also hold the additional charge of Additional DG Sports and Welfare.

Also Read Dr. Jitender appointed as new DGP of Telangana

Similarly, Sanjay Kumar Jain – Additional DG TGSP Battalions, M Stephen Raveendra – Additional DG , GreyHounds, G Sudheer Babu – Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Dr Tarun Joshi – Director Anti-Corruption Bureau, S Chandrasekhar Reddy – Inspector General Multi Zone – I, K Ramesh Naidu – Inspector General – Railways and Road Safety, V Satyanarayana – Inspector General – Multi Zone – II, Rakshita K Murthy – DCP CAR Headquarters Hyderabad, D Uday Kumar Reddy – Superintendent of Police, Medak, R Giridhar – Superintendent of Police Wanaparthy, B Bala Swamy – DCP (East) Hyderabad and G Chandra Mohan – DCP (South West) Hyderabad.