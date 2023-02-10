Telangana created history in setting up medical colleges, says Harish Rao

As per instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, medical colleges were being set up in each district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao said successive governments, especially the Congress, had established only three medical colleges in 60 years in the State while the BRS government had set up eight medical colleges this year alone.

Telangana had created history in setting up medical colleges. As per instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, medical colleges were being set up in each district.

Even in Sangareddy and Mulugu districts, which were represented by Congress MLAs, medical colleges were established, he said, adding that apart from medical colleges, nursing and paramedical colleges were also being established in each district, he said during question hour in the Assembly.

On the Central government’s role in setting up medical colleges, the Minister said 157 medical colleges were sanctioned to different States but not one was approved for Telangana.

Interestingly, the AIMS set up by Central government at Bibinagar, was plagued with issues. Students had already entered the fourth year but they did not get good training as there were no facilities, including blood bank, operation theatres and there were no patients as well, he said.

“Special permission is accorded to the AIMS students to visit the Bhuvanagiri hospital and gain practical knowledge” Harish Rao said, adding biometric attendance was introduced in government hospitals to monitor the doctors’ attendance.