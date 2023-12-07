Telangana: Crowds throng Erravalli to meet KCR

People coming from different parts of Telangana shook hands with their favourite leader and posed with him for photographs and selfies while expressing strong loyalty and love for their leader

Hyderabad: Erravalli witnessed a huge outpouring of emotions with large crowds continuing to visit the residence of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday.

People coming from different parts of the State shook hands with their favourite leader and posed with him for photographs and selfies while expressing strong loyalty and love for their leader. Some of them hailed him for the transformation of Telangana during the BRS rule while others declared that they still considered him as their Chief Minister. They lauded Chandrashekhar Rao’s role as the leader of the movement that won Statehood for Telangana and for succeeding in transforming the State’s socio economic profile.

Those who thronged Erravalli include former ministers, MLAs, public representatives, trade union leaders, intellectuals, poets, artists, women and youth. Greeting each and everyone patiently, the BRS chief interacted with all those who came to meet him.

One of his supporters presented him a portrait of Telangana Sai Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on the occasion.