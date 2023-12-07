Insurance sum handed over to BRS workers’ families in Siddipet

Harish Rao presented the cheques to family members of Metla Parsharamulu, a resident of Anantha Sagar of Chinna Kodur mandal, who died of an electric shock recently
Siddipet: Former minister T Harish Rao handed over insurance amounts of Rs 2 lakh each to family members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers who died in two separate accidents.
Harish Rao presented the cheques to family members of Metla Parsharamulu, a resident of Anantha Sagar of Chinna Kodur mandal, who died of an electric shock recently. The other party worker to die in an accident was Ponnala Mallesham, a resident of Ibrahimnagar in Chinna Kodur mandal.
Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said 60 party workers had benefited from the party insurance scheme since 2017.