Telangana CS asks officials to expedite paddy procurement works

In a video conference with District Collectors here on Friday, she wanted them to explore ways for faster movement of paddy from procurement centre to mills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 09:00 PM

File photo of Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari asked the collectors to ensure that lifting of paddy was expedited and the balance paddy stocks were procured at the earliest. In a video conference with District Collectors here on Friday, she wanted them to explore ways for faster movement of paddy from procurement centre to mills. Appreciating the efforts of a few District Collectors for their quick response in handling the rain soaked paddy and drying them, the she asked other Collectors to emulate the same so as to ensure that no farmer was put to loss.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the progress of works being taken up under Amma Adarsha Paatasaala and stitching of school uniforms. While complimenting the Collectors for grounding the works she underscored the need to complete them before the schools reopen on June 12. The Chief Secretary also asked the Collectors to ensure that every child gets notebooks, textbooks and one pair of school uniform on the school reopening day.

Also Read Speed up works on food processing units in every district: Agriculture Minister

She directed the officials to monitor all the minor repair works, electrification, toilets, drinking water, painting and furniture works and ensure quality was being maintained in the works.