Speed up works on food processing units in every district: Agriculture Minister

Thummala Nageshwar Rao said the food processing units will help the farmers avoid losses caused by the exposure of their produce to untimely rains and ensure them remunerative prices for their produce.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Friday directed the officials to speed up the process for setting up food processing units in every district. Reviewing with officials concerned on the progress of works on food parks, he wanted the private investors to be encouraged in the development of food parks by extending necessary incentives.

He said the food processing units will help the farmers avoid losses caused by the exposure of their produce to untimely rains and ensure them remunerative prices for their produce. He said the all government departments must procure garments through Tesco. Orders worth Rs 255 crores have been received from various government departments. More orders should be procured from other other public sector organizations through the Tesco.

Orders can be placed through tenders to procure garments in private market only after getting the non- availability certificate from Tesco. Instructions have been given to the treasuries, departments and corporations on this, he added.