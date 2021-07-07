Telangana CS Somesh Kumar plants saplings at KBR Park

The officials briefed the Chief Secretary about the activities taken up in the park as part of forest rejuvenation

By | Published: 9:57 pm 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited KBR National Park and participated in Haritha Haram programme here on Wednesday.

He planted saplings on the occasion and went around the walking track in the park and enquired about the facilities being provided to visitors. The officials briefed the Chief Secretary about the activities taken up in the park as part of forest rejuvenation. He evinced keen interest in the broadcasting of seed balls through drones which was being taken up on an experimental basis.

PCCF R Shoba, PCCF S Srinivas, Additional PCCFs Siddhanand Kukreti, MC Pargaein, Vinay Kumar, CCF Hyderabad Akbar, Ranga Reddy CCF Sunita Bhagwat and forest officials from Hyderabad and Rangareddy district participated in the programme.

