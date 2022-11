Telangana: Dead body of man found in Godavari

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Representational Image

Kothagudem: The dead body of a man who jumped into river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district, was found on Tuesday.

The deceased, M Sivaprasad, a mentally unstable man of Guttamallaram in Manugur mandal was said to have left his house on November 3 and jumped into the river to end his life. Based on a complaint by the man’s brother, Ramakrishna police booked a case and launched a search for the dead body.