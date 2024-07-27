| Telangana Degree Student Ends Life As Parents Could Not Buy Bag Footwear For Her

Bushra Fathima (18), who started college recently, requested her mother Zareena Begum to buy for her a bag and footwear.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 10:27 PM

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a degree first-year student died by suicide as her parents could not buy her a bag and footwear, at Rajiv Gruha Kalpa Colony in Naregudem village under Ameenpur mandal on Friday evening.

Bushra Fathima (18), who started college recently, requested her mother Zareena Begum to buy for her a bag and footwear. When the mother sought a week’s time, Bushra hanged herself from the ceiling using a nylon rope at home.

Zareena alerted her husband Javed and they rushed her to a local hospital. The doctors declared her brought dead. The Ameenpur police have registered a case.