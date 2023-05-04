| Telangana Dgp Urges Cops To Be On Alert In Wake Of Recent Maoist Attacks In Chhattisgarh

Telangana DGP urges cops to be on alert in wake of recent Maoist attacks in Chhattisgarh

Anjani Kumar asked the police to be on alert in the wake of recent Maoist related violent incidents in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar asked the police to be on alert in the wake of recent Maoist related violent incidents in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

At a meeting with officials involved in the anti-Maoists operations, particularly in the districts bordering the Maoist affected States of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Anjani Kumar said that any small incident will have a severe impact on the development of Telangana and police officers should be more alert in these situations.

In view of the Assembly elections to be held later this year, he asked the officials to take adequate precautions in regard to security during the visit of political dignitaries and VVIPs in the State.

“There is a possibility that the movements of Maoist action teams will increase in the border areas of the State and officials should be on high alert,” he said.

However, Anjani Kumar added that the left-wing extremism has completely disappeared in Telangana because of the continuous efforts of the police department.

Additional DGP (Operations) Vijay Kumar said there were changes in the movements and strategies of the police forces. He said that a special training program will be arranged for the Personal Security Officers (PSOs) who are with the VIPs to prevent surprise attacks by Maoists.

Inspector General of Police, Prabhakar Rao said that the police of the border villages should take more precautions in regard to Maoist movement and attacks.

Additional DG Greyhounds Vijay Kumar, Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain, IG SIB Prabhakar Rao, IGs Chandrasekhar Reddy, Shanawaz Qasim and other senior officials were present in the meeting.