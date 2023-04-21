Safety measures in place for job aspirants going abroad: Telangana DGP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Anjani Kumar said the police have taken appropriate measures for those who go abroad seeking employment so that they would not be victimised to any kind of fraud.

He was speaking at a meeting on ‘Safety and Regularization of Migrants and Employees Going Abroad – Actions to be taken by the Police Department ‘ in the presence of Ausaf Saeed, Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs of India at the DGP’s office on Friday.

Anjani Kumar stated that while India ranks first in sending experts in various man power professions to the countries of the world, Telangana is playing a vital role. It is in the forefront of sending well-trained manpower mainly in nursing and para-medical fields to foreign countries, especially to Middle Eastern and European countries.

However, at the same time, those who go to Gulf countries for various jobs were being cheated by agents. A strict vigil has been kept on unrecognised foreign recruitment agencies, illegal recruitment agencies and tourist agencies in the State, he added.

Ausaf Saeed said that a new Act is being introduced to replace the current Immigration Act of 1983 in order to take strict action against the agencies that illegally send people abroad without proper permits in the name of employment opportunities.

City Police Commissioner C.V.Anand said that there are around 82 unauthorised and unregistered recruiting and consultancy agencies in the state, out of which 52 are in Hyderabad.