Telangana: Dharani portal to have more features

Hyderabad: The State government has chalked out plans to add three more features to Dharani, the one-stop portal for agriculture land transactions. The upcoming features will be in addition to existing 30-plus features already provided in the portal. Since its launch on October 29, 2020, several features have regularly been added to the portal. The portal has been able to resolve majority of the problems being faced by farmers with respect to their agriculture lands.

“We have been able to solve 90 per cent of issues pertaining to agriculture lands through Dharani and efforts are on to resolve the remaining issues,” an official said. Stating that it would take time to resolve the issues related to agriculture lands, the official said they were exploring addition of three more new features to the portal.

He said the farmers were able to carry out transactions through the portal in a hassle-free manner and added that as many as 1.47 lakh applications pertaining to “grievance land matters” were received. Of them, over 1.27 lakh applications were disposed of. Most applications rejected were due to submission of incorrect details. The feature – Grievances on specific land matters – has been receiving more applications.

