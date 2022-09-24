Telangana: Distribution of free Bathukamma sarees to women picks up pace

Hyderabad: Distribution of free Bathukamma sarees to women has picked up pace across the State with about five lakh to 10 lakh sarees being distributed daily as part of the State government’s initiative for the annual Bathukamma festival.

This year, the distribution exercise began last week as the Bathukamma festivities commence from Sunday. The annual saree distribution programme which was launched in 2017, will have around 1.18 crore women in the State receiving the sarees this year. The State Government has spent nearly Rs.340 crore towards manufacturing and distribution of 1.18 crore sarees. In the last five years, the State government distributed 5.81 crore sarees to women beneficiaries aged above 18 years and with a ration card.

All the sarees have already reached their destinations and arrangements are being made by the district administrations for their distribution. Ministers, Legislators and other elected representatives are participating in Bathukamma sarees distribution programmes across the State.

These sarees were manufactured by weavers in Sircilla, Pochampally, Gadwal, Peddapally, Karimnagar and other areas in the State. The sarees were produced in 24 designs in 10 colours and 240 thread borders, using 100 per cent polyster filament yarn. The designs were finalised after taking into consideration of the opinion of women in the State.

Of the 1.18 crore sarees, around 92 lakh sarees of 6 metres length will be distributed to women across Telangana. The remaining eight lakh sarees of 9 metres length were manufactured especially for the elderly women in erstwhile Adilabad and Nizamabad districts as per their preference.