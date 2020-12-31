Telangana dovetails Aarogyasri with Ayushman Bharat

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to dovetail Aarogyasri with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The decision was conveyed during the PM’s video conference with Chief Secretaries of all States to review the progress of several infrastructure projects, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Manthri Jan Aarogya Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, among others.

During the meeting, the Union government acknowledged that 98.5 per cent of the households in Telangana were covered under the State government’s flagship programme Mission Bhagiratha. Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rizvi and other officials also attended the conference.

