Telangana: DSC preliminary key and response sheets out

Objections, if any, on the preliminary key can be submitted via the website till 5 pm on August 20.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 07:29 PM

Hyderabad: A preliminary key, along with response sheets of candidates, of the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024, was released on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the teacher recruitment test can download the key and response sheet from the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Objections, if any, on the preliminary key can be submitted via the website till 5 pm on August 20.

The School Education department informed the DSC 2024 aspirants that their wrong entries with regards to name, date of birth, gender, caste, EWS and TET score addition will be rectified based on the submission of written application along with documentary evidences through official email id: helpdesktsdsc2024@gmail.com till 5 pm on August 28. No physical application will be entertained.