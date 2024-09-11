Bhatti asks officials to start Yadadri plant by March 2025

Bhatti directed officials to ensure that the 4,000 MW (5X800 MW) Yadadri Thermal Power Plant would function to its full capacity by next year.

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that the 4,000 MW (5X800 MW) Yadadri Thermal Power Plant would function to its full capacity by March, 2025.

Bhatti, who along with Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited the plant situated in the Damarcherla area of Nalgonda district, asked the officials to take steps to complete the plant as per schedule and start operation from March next year.

He also directed the officials to pay compensation to all the people displaced to set up the power plant and provide jobs to all the eligible persons who had parted with their lands.

The R&B Minister directed his officials to lay a four lane road connecting Damarcherla for transporting coal.