Telangana: ECET counselling from August 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2021 admissions committee which met here on Tuesday has announced the admission counselling schedule with process for first phase admissions commencing from August 24.

As per the schedule, candidates should fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 24 and 28, and certificate verification is scheduled to take place from August 26 to 29. After certificate verification, students can exercise their web options from August 26 to 31 and they will be allotted seats on September 2. On receiving seat allotment, candidates should pay tuition fee and self-report online through the website between September 2 and 7.

The final phase of counselling will commence with filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification on September 13. The verification of certificates is scheduled on September 14 and candidates can exercise web options on September 14 and 15. Students will be allotted seats on September 17 and they should self-report through the website and pay tuition fee between September 17 and 20.

Students have to report at their allotted colleges between September 18 and 21. The spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and BPharmacy colleges will be placed on the website https://tsecet.nic.in on September 18.

More details will be made available on the website https://tsecet.nic.in on August 23. The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admissions into second-year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses in the State.

