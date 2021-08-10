Telangana: EAMCET first phase counselling to begin from August 30

Students can fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 first phase admission counselling process will begin from August 30.

The TS EAMCET-2021 admissions committee, which met here on Tuesday, announced the schedule for admissions., as per which students can fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9.

The certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot will be done from September 4 to 11 and web options will be made from September 4 to 13. The provisional seat allotments will be done on September 15 and students who receive such seat allotment orders must pay tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and 20.

The final phase schedule will be declared in the due course of time, TS EAMCET 2021 admissions convenor Navin Mittal said.

More details will be made available on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in on August 28.

