Telangana: EdCET registration date extended

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Saturday extended the last date for submission of online applications for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2021 without a late fee up to August 7. Earlier, the last date was July 31.

Interested candidates can register for the TS EdCET through the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/.

