Telangana Elections 2023: BJP list shocks aspirants in Adilabad

BJP did not consider applications of aspirants namely Koyyala Emaji from Bellampalli and Suhasini Reddy of Adilabad who pinned many hopes on the ticket and were instrumental in the growth of the party in these regions

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Adilabad: The BJP’s list on Sunday, which included candidates for the seven Assembly segments of Adilabad, Nirmal, Khanapur, Mudhole, Boath, Bellampalli and Sirpur (T) in erstwhile Adilabad district, shocked many aspirants.

The BJP, however, did not consider applications of aspirants namely Koyyala Emaji from Bellampalli and Suhasini Reddy of Adilabad who pinned many hopes on the ticket and were instrumental in the growth of the party in these regions. It picked newcomer Amarajula Sridevi to be fielded from Bellampalli (SC) and Payal Shankar for the Adilabad segment.

Sridevi, who won from Asifabad by contesting on the ticket of TDP in 2004 and joined the Congress in 2012 before shifting loyalty towards the party in 2022, while Emaji contested in 2018 polls and polled 3,031 votes. Emaji was a strong1103118contender for the ticket in Bellampalli.

Similarly, the saffron party ignored the application of Dr K Srinivas, who has been with the party for quite a long time. It selected Dr P Harish Rao who joined the party from the Congress.

