| Telangana Elections 2023 Cm Kcr Files His Nomination Today In Gajwel Telangana Today

Telangana Elections 2023: CM KCR Files His Nomination Today In Gajwel | Telangana Today

Telangana CM and BRS President KCR filed his nomination today from Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana CM and BRS President KCR filed his nomination today from Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district. After filing nomination, KCR met and wished the BRS activists and the public a happy gathering.