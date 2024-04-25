| Bjp Is All About Mere Slogans No Susbtance Says Kcr

BJP is all about mere slogans, no susbtance, says KCR

Will these things fill our empty stomachs or bring water to our agricultural fields?" he asked, receiving a rousing response from the crowd.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 April 2024, 09:42 PM

Bhongir: In a pointed criticism at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lambasted the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of failing to fulfill its promises and to address pressing issues plaguing the nation.

Highlighting key issues such as depreciating rupee value, rampant unemployment and atrocities against women, he questioned the BJP’s track record on governance and social welfare initiatives.

Also Read KCR vows to fight on behalf of distraught farmers, ensure them justice

On the second day of his bus tour on Thursday, Chandrashekhar Rao addressed a massive crowd at Bhongir and launched a blistering attack on the BJP government at the Centre.

He said despite being in power for the last 10 years, the BJP had restricted itself to mere sloganeering. He pointed out that the BJP did not take up recruitment despite having over 18 lakh vacant jobs in Central government departments.

He stated that the Modi government called for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’, without giving women opportunities to pursue higher studies.

When the BRS president asked the crowd whether the BJP’s policies were fair or unfair, they responded with a firm “Unfair”. He reminded the increasing number of atrocities against women, especially those from Dalit and poor families in BJP-ruled States.

Expressing concern over the depreciating value of the rupee to Rs.83 against the dollar and the BJP’s neglect of pressing national issues, Chandrashekhar Rao contrasted the party’s rhetoric with tangible outcomes for the people. He challenged the BJP’s emphasis on religious appeals and symbolic gestures, urging voters to prioritise substantive policies over superficial gestures.

“While the entire country is plagued with multiple problems including unemployment and poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy distributing ‘Akshinthalu’ (sacred rice), consuming ‘Theertham’ (sacred water), eating “Pulihora” (tamarind rice) and taking out processions.

Will these things fill our empty stomachs or bring water to our agricultural fields?” he asked, receiving a rousing response from the crowd.

Drawing attention to Telangana’s specific grievances, the former Chief Minister criticised the BJP for its neglect of the State’s development needs.

He accused the BJP of reneging on promises made during the State’s formation and depriving even educational institutions like Navodaya schools and medical colleges.

He reminded that he had rejected Modi’s directions to fix electricity meters to every agricultural pump set following which the BJP-led Centre deprived the State of Rs.25,000 crore apart from attempting to topple his government. In an appeal to Muslims, Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the BRS was a secular party and would remain one in future as well.

He pointed out that though the BJP government at the Centre arrested his daughter, he did not subjugate. ” We will fight against Modi to keep this country secular.

The BRS will return to power and ensure people live in harmony,” he said, cautioning that a vote to the Congress would only benefit the BJP. While one party was seeking votes in the name of God, the other was seeking votes by swearing on God to implement its promises.

The BRS supremo exuded confidence that the party would return to power and ensure that people from all communities lived in harmony. He emphasised the importance of making informed choices in the Lok Sabha elections and cautioned the youth against voting impulsively.

“I am getting old. Telangana’s future belongs to its youth who should cast their votes for their better future,” he added.