Telangana endures blistering temperatures; Mancherial sizzles at 47.2°C

Temperatures reached alarming levels across Telangana, with around 15 out of the state's 33 districts categorized under the red zone due to mercury exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad Heat

Hyderabad: As the monsoon’s much-anticipated arrival looms around the corner, severely hot conditions persisted in Hyderabad on Thursday, with temperatures reaching a maximum of around 41 degrees Celsius.

All the parts of the city recorded temperatures ranging from 40 to 43 degrees Celsius, causing discomfort for residents. Uppal once again topped the charts with a scorching 43.3 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Balanagar, Amberpet, and Kukatpally at 43 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures reached alarming levels across Telangana, with around 15 out of the state’s 33 districts categorized under the red zone due to mercury exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. The districts of Mancherial and Bhadradri Kothagudem endured particularly extreme conditions, with temperatures exceeding the 47-degree mark, clocking in at 47.2 and 47.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, the dry weather and blistering temperatures are likely to persist across Telangana, including Hyderabad, until June 1. However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon as IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in isolated areas across the state post-June 1, offering much-needed respite from the relentless heatwave.

GHMC – Temperatures recorded (in degree C)

Uppal – 43.3

Balanagar – 43

Amberpet – 43

Kukatpally – 43

Maredpally – 42.9

State – Temperatures recorded (in degree C)

Bheemaram, Mancherial – 47.2

Chunchupally, Bhadradri Kothagudem – 47.1

Kamanpur, Peddapalli – 46.7

Dahegaon, Kumarm Bheem Asifabad – 46.6

Mudigonda, Khammam – 46.5