Telangana: Engineers, docs, dentists in race to crack LAWCET

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 11:14 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The allure of the flowing black gown, its bell-shaped sleeves and the black coat beneath, and perhaps, the charm of being addressed ‘Vakeel Saab’, seems to be getting stronger for many engineers, and even for a few doctors, dentists and pharmacists.

Far from coding, treating ill people or fixing root canals, and far from lucrative pay packages in these fields too, it is a career in law that is turning out to be in hot demand in Telangana, as the number of engineering graduates registering for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (2022) indicates.

This year, a whopping 881 BE and BTech graduates have applied for the entrance test for admissions into a three-year law degree course. This number will go further up as registrations are still underway on https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/.

“There is an abundance of livelihood and opportunities in the law profession. For BTech/BE graduates, there are ample opportunities in the technical legal area. Engineering graduates with a law degree have several opportunities like patent agent, which is not available to students from other educational backgrounds,” TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 Convener Prof GB Reddy said.

Not just engineers, doctors and dentists are also in the race to crack the entrance test. So far, 14 candidates with MBBS and 11 with BDS qualifications have applied. Likewise, 63 B. Pharmacy qualified students, three candidates each with a bachelor’s in Architecture and Bachelor’s in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery, one with a bachelor’s in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, and four Pharm D qualified candidates have applied for the three-year law degree course.

As per the TS LAWCET 2022 notification, for a three-year LLB course, candidates should have passed any graduate degree or any other examination recognised as equivalent by the universities concerned with 45 per cent of aggregate marks for general category, 42 per cent for OBC category and 40 per cent for SC/ST category.

A total of 5,328 applications with the highest of 1,825 from BCom graduates were received till the last count on Wednesday. Similarly, 1,521 candidates applied for the five-year law degree while there were 583 candidates for the LLM entrance test. The last date to apply without a late fee is June 6. The entrance test for the three-year law degree course is scheduled for July 21, while the test for the five-year degree law and LLM courses is on July 22.

