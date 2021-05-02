Telangana extends Early Bird scheme for property tax payment

The decision was taken considering the prevailing situation due to the Covid pandemic

Hyderabad: The State government has extended the Early Bird scheme rebate of five percent on property tax payment for financial year 2021-22 till May 31 this year in all the Urban Local Bodies including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The decision was taken considering the prevailing situation due to the Covid pandemic. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

