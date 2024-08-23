Telangana: Farmers upset in constituencies of Congress Ministers, leaders too

Several opined that it was not fair for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to cheat farmers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 08:25 PM

Mancherial: Having availed crop loans of a little over Rs 2 lakh, a major portion of farmers from segments belonging to both MLA K Premsagar Rao and Chennur MLA Dr G Vivek were running from pillar to post to get their crop loans waived off.

Crop loans of 775 farmers out of a total of 1,168 farmers from Mutyampet village in Dandepalli mandal, represented by Premsagar Rao were waived off. The remaining 339 farmers are still to be benefitted by the scheme. A total of 1,252 farmers in Dandepalli mandal centre have not been extended the waiver till now.

Officials failed to provide details of farmers who were yet to get the waiver in Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal. A sum of 479 farmers of Thallapet village in Dandepalli mandal were clueless as to why their loans were not waived off. “Our names were not found in the list as we both took a loan of Rs 2.40 lakh,” a couple Gopathi Swarupa and Naresh from Makulpet in Dandepalli said.

Meanwhile, Kashetti Pullaiah, a farmer from Kotapalli represented by Vivek said he and his wife availed a crop loan of Rs 3 lakh from a bank. He regretted that their names were not included in the list of beneficiaries of the third phase of the initiative announced on August 15. He opined that it was not fair for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to cheat farmers. Janagama Ramesh, another farmer from Gangaram village in Chennur mandal stated that his name did not appear in the list of beneficiaries for taking a loan of Rs 2.22 lakh. He claimed that officials told him that his name would be considered for the waiver if he enrolls details of his family members again.

Farmers of these two Assembly constituencies said only about 40 percent of farmers were benefited by the third phase.

4849 farmers denied waiver in Manthani

Peddapalli: Crop loans of 4849 eligible farmers have not been waived in four mandals of Manthani assembly constituency, which is represented by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. There are 16,546 farmers in Kamanpur, Manthani, Manthani Mutharam and Ramagiri mandals. Of them, loans of 11,697 farmers were waived and Rs 91.21 crore deposited in their bank accounts. Loans of 4849 farmers (Rs 64.96 crore) have not been waived citing technical problems including lack of ration cards. Issues with Aadhaar cards, mistakes in names and other reasons were also cited.

2.5 lakh farmers wait for waiver in Khammam

Khammam: In Khammam district as on December 31, 2023 the total number of farmers’ accounts were 3,73,157 and the crop loan they availed from 28 banks was Rs 4307.58 crore. In the first phase of the crop loan waiver for loans below Rs 1 lakh, an amount of Rs 258.25 crore was released for waiving loans of 57, 857 farmers. In the second phase crop loan waiver below Rs 1.50 lakh an amount of Rs 262.50 crore has been released to waive off loans of 33, 942 farmers. In the third phase crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, an amount of Rs.245.86 crore has been released for waiving loans of 23,546 farmers. Total farmers covered so far is 1,15,345 and the number of farmers yet to receive loan waiver is 2,57,812 as per the data available with the officials.

In Kothagudem, District Collector Jitesh V Patil informed that crop loans worth Rs 415.34 crore availed by 57,983 farmers in three installments has been waived. In the first installment, Rs 136.64 crore loan of 28,801 farmers was waived, in the second installment, Rs 147.33 crore loans of 17,309 farmers, and in the third installment Rs 131.36 crore worth loans availed by 11, 873 farmers was waived.

Large number of farmers in erstwhile Medak await waiver

Sangareddy: Officials in Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts have received a huge numbers of complaints from farmers over the denial of loan waiver to them. This is despite Sangareddy being home to the constituency of Health Minister and senior Congress Damodara Raja Narasimha.

While Medak district received 5,253 applications till Friday, the Sangareddy district grievance cell received 4,500 complaints until Thursday. Siddipet district received 3,328 applications until Thursday. Officials were continuing to receive a huge number of applications every day. The farmers were submitting complaints to AEOs at the village level, AOs at mandal level, ADs at division level, and at the grievance cell set up by the district administration in the respective Collectorates.

The farmers were also roaming around banks checking whether they got the loan waiver amount deposited and were trying to find out the reasons for the delay. They were also seen questioning officials why they did not get the waiver despite Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claiming that it would be offered to everyone. Most of the complaints received by the Agriculture department were from farmers whose names were kept pending due to lack of ration cards, those who had more than Rs.2 lakh as loan, with Aadhar mismatches and other issues.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Choudagari Pentaiah (61), a farmer of Shivvampet in Chowtakur mandal in Sangareddy district, said he had borrowed Rs.41,000, but did not get the waiver for reasons known only to officials. He arrived at the APGVB Shivvampet branch to enquiry about the status of his loan waiver on Thursday.

Another farmer, Chitkul Ashok, a resident of Chakriyal, said he got only Rs.76,000 waived off though he had taken a loan of Rs 1.2 lakh. Ashok was after officials trying to get the remaining amount also waived.