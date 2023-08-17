Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 17 August 23
Telangana fencing teams named
Medal winners of the U-20 Inter-District Fencing Championship.

Hyderabad: Telangana Fencing Association has selected a 20-member Junior U-20 men and women teams after conducting the 4th Junior U-20 Inter-District Fencing Championship at Gaudium International School, Gachibowli on Wednesday.

Over 64 fencers from the State competed in the Foil, Epee, Sabree events in boys and girls categories.

Teams: Foil Individual: Men: Tanishq Jadhav, Manikantha, Eliyasuddin, Nikhilesh;
Women: Nikitha, Shivani, Unnathi, Vaishnavi;

Sabre Individual: Men: Shaik Imran, Hari Eshan, B Shiva, B Sravan Kumar;
Women: K Gauri, G Sreeja, Sri Yukta, Seerisha;

Women Epee Individual: Shaik Nazia, Adeeba, Maheshwari, Amreen.

