Telangana Fire Services dept conducts safety drills to create awareness

All the fire stations are taking part in the drills by visiting various public domains such as hospitals, fuel refilling stations, high rise buildings, residential buildings, schools, colleges, multiplex malls etc

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: To create awareness on fire safety, the State Disaster Response & Fire Services department is conducting fire safety awareness drills in the State.

All the fire stations are taking part in the drills by visiting various public domains such as hospitals, fuel refilling stations, high rise buildings, residential buildings, commercial complex, schools, colleges, multiplex malls etc. Between August 18 and 24, a total of 106 fire safety awareness drills were conducted.

To tackle flood related rescue operations this monsoon season, the department has been conducting preparedness programmes with 16 inflatable boats and trained crew at various locations in the State.

Also Read Hyderabad: Fire Service Vehicle Rally to be held on Sunday